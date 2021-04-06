Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.41 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Arrow Electronics worth $45,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.47 and a twelve month high of $115.31.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARW. Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

