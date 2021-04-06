Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.84 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $45,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ALXN opened at $154.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average of $139.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.
ALXN has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.