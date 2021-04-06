Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $47.17 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Phillips 66 worth $47,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

