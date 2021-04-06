Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $46,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $162.70 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

