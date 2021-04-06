Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $45,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 575,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

