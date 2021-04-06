Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of Donaldson worth $43,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DCI opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

