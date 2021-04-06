Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,769 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of General Mills worth $47,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,622 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2,173.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 894,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,590,000 after acquiring an additional 855,040 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 707,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

