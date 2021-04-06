Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $43,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $267.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.88. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $154.38 and a one year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

