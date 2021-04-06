Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $39.89 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,467,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,891,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.67% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.