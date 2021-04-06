Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,164,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 232.90% of Principal Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Value ETF alerts:

PY opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.