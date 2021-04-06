Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Principal Financial Group worth $54,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.57 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

