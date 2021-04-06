Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 28,844 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $41,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $251.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $149.47 and a 1 year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.