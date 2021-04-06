Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Dover worth $38,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $140.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.37. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $140.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

