Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Power Integrations worth $38,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of POWI opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

In other news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

