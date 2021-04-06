Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of Hillenbrand worth $39,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 12.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

