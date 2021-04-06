Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Medifast worth $38,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,382,000 after buying an additional 67,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medifast by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 78,494 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in Medifast by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $219.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.84. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $279.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $264.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 95.30%.

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

