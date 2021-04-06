Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,205 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Water Works worth $45,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

AWK opened at $152.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.50 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.