Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,786 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Alliant Energy worth $42,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

