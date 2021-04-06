Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,865 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $41,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 310.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,702,000 after purchasing an additional 254,651 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $110.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

