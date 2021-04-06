Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 47,693 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Aflac worth $38,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Aflac by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 185,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

