Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 53,765 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $38,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 223,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 130,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 287,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 183,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.