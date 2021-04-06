Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,798 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of ResMed worth $44,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in ResMed by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $195.11 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.54 and a 200 day moving average of $198.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,762 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

