Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,815 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of CyberArk Software worth $42,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $133.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.03. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.40 and a 12-month high of $169.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,910.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.15 million. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

