Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $45,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 71,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $176.50 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.42 and a 12-month high of $179.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day moving average is $151.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

