Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of IQVIA worth $45,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

IQV opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

