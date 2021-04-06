Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
PGZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 19,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund
