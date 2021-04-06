Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

PGZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 19,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

