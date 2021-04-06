Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. 19,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.91.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.