Principal Real Estate Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. 19,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $13.91.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

