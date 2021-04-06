Proactis (LON:PHD) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Proactis Holdings PLC (LON:PHD) were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57). Approximately 233,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 138,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.88. The company has a market cap of £42.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.61.

About Proactis (LON:PHD)

Proactis Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells business software, and provides related support services in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's solutions cover spend, sourcing, contract, procurement, supplier, project, vendor, budget, expenses, and catalog management; spend intelligence, ERP integration, workforce, payment, accounts payable automation, and spend intelligence and reporting; and integrated digital marketing, selling, and invoicing solutions.

