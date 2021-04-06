ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of ProAssurance worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,878,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,185,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after purchasing an additional 715,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRA shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

