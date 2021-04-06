Prometeus Tops One Day Volume of $12.82 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $89.50 million and $12.82 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for about $14.62 or 0.00024921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00057525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.37 or 0.00702740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.