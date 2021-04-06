ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 473.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 106,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:HYHG opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.