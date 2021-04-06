ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 693,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $58,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CSM opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.54.

