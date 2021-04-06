ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $43.88. 7,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 10,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.27% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

