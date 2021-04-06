Prosper (PROS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.24 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.18 or 0.00005431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $14.24 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prosper has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00295446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00105513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.35 or 0.00780647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00030327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,626.72 or 1.00068867 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

