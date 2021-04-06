PTON Price Down 43% This Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. PTON has a total market cap of $315,091.44 and $466.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 43% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00658132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031238 BTC.

PTON Coin Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars.

