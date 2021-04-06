Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $1.21

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00002080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $21.14 million and $1.43 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00053677 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

