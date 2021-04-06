pulltherug.finance Price Tops $18.79 on Major Exchanges (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 31% lower against the dollar. One pulltherug.finance token can now be bought for $18.79 or 0.00032518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $177,344.21 and $2,052.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.78 or 0.00271285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00114014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.00 or 0.00754430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.35 or 0.99241684 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

