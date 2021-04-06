Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 4,797 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $228,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LUNG stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 496,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,173. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $10,813,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $4,831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $58,708,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.