Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 14,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 237,118 shares.The stock last traded at $47.82 and had previously closed at $48.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.61.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.