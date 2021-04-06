PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.19% of PulteGroup worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Command Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $53.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

