Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,584 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,523.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,415,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PBYI traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. 288,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,625. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

