Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,518,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 109,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

PBYI opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $401.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

