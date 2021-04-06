Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.64 or 0.00668314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Pundi X

NPXS is a token. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

