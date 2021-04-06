Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) PT Lowered to C$2.60

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$3.05 to C$2.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Pure Gold Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of CVE:PGM traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.42. The company had a trading volume of 875,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,885. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.68 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$559.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.21.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.