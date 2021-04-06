PutinCoin Trading Up 97.8% This Week (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $276,886.07 and $271.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 97.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

