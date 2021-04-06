PWR Coin (PWR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $192.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded up 110.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $429,386.57 and approximately $192.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 90.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,750.06 or 0.99632552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.10 or 0.00460810 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.00831668 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.00324466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00096411 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003992 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

