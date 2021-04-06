Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $144.16 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

