Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of LPX opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $59.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,543,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $16,075,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $10,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock valued at $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

