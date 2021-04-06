Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QTWO. Truist lifted their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

QTWO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.09. 3,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.48.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,211 shares of company stock worth $20,900,043. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 87.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

