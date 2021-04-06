QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.01

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.01 and last traded at $76.90, with a volume of 1551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get QAD alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.72 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in QAD by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QAD by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in QAD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in QAD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.